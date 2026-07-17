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UPDATE Levon Helm Studios “The Barn” Sees Cancellations from Star Performers as Artists Support Amy Helms Over Board That Pushed Her Out

By Roger Friedman

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The board of Levon Helms Studios in Woodstock, which operates The Barn, is getting the cold shoulder from performers.

Since Levon’s daughter, Amy, was pushed out of the venue by Brian Parillo and his partner, Michael Skurnick, most of the acts scheduled to perform this summer have cancelled their shows.

I told you this would happen.

The late, famed drummer and singer songwriter for The Band started The Barn in 2004 as legacy for his singer songwriter daughter.

But in May, Amy was pushed out by interlopers who secured support from her stepmother. Last week Amy announced that she was out, and her jam sessions — the Midnight Rambles — were suspended.

Parillo responded on Instagram saying “LHS is not a birthright. It is Levon Helm’s legacy.”

Well, it actually is a birthright. Parillo and Skurnick won’t be able to get anyone worth buying a ticket for to play The Barn without a Helm at the helm.

The latest to cancel is Rachael and Vilray, of Lake Shore Dive fame, who were set to be there in December. (See their post below.)

More currently, acts for next week have all cancelled. And Lola Kirke is out for August 8th. Lola’s dad is Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke, so that sends a message to the music world that The Barn is off limits until Amy Helm can regain control.

UPDATE: Late Rock Legend Levon Helm’s Daughter, Amy, Ousted from Dad’s Studio/Club — New President Claims Ownership “Is not a birthright”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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