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Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina: World Cup Tickets Selling for $70K a Pair on StubHub for Sunday’s Blow Out Finale with Spain, And Madonna-Bieber Show

By Roger Friedman

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Still thinking about going to Sunday’s World Cup game?

You’re in luck. Stub Hub as a few seats left.

The best ones are selling for around $35,000 apiece. They’re dead center on the field, so you won’t miss any action. They do not include a helicopter ride in and out of the stadium but I’m sure that be can be arranged.

If you don’t need to sit that close, there are several offers in the just-under $10,000 category.

All in all, pretty reasonable considering there will be a crazy half time show with Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Tom Cruise among the featured celebrities. And Donald Trump will be there to present the World Cup, openly admire the athletes’ looks, and accept another Peace Prize from FIFA. 

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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