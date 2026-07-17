Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina: World Cup Tickets Selling for $70K a Pair on StubHub for Sunday’s Blow Out Finale with Spain, And Madonna-Bieber Show

Still thinking about going to Sunday’s World Cup game?

You’re in luck. Stub Hub as a few seats left.

The best ones are selling for around $35,000 apiece. They’re dead center on the field, so you won’t miss any action. They do not include a helicopter ride in and out of the stadium but I’m sure that be can be arranged.

If you don’t need to sit that close, there are several offers in the just-under $10,000 category.

All in all, pretty reasonable considering there will be a crazy half time show with Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Tom Cruise among the featured celebrities. And Donald Trump will be there to present the World Cup, openly admire the athletes’ looks, and accept another Peace Prize from FIFA.