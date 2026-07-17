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Creepy: Pop Star Role Model Is Actually No Role Model, Says He’d Like to Be the Single Parent of a Little Girl He Could Raise On His Own

By Roger Friedman

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Tucker Harrington Pillsbury goes by the stage name Role Model.

He’s no Role Model, as it turns out.

The 29 year old says in a podcast called Therapuss that he has unusual desires for adulthood.

Model told Therapuss — and I got it via People — that he’d like to be a single parent. No partner, definitely not a wife.

He’d prefer to raise a little girl named “Winnie” on his own.

“My dream has always been to be a single father, and to have a daughter, and to raise a daughter by myself would be really fun,” he said, adding, “Her name’s Winnie.”

“I want a daughter that’s ideally mine, and then I thank whoever had it for me,” he said.

He added that even though it might be “destructive” for the kid, “I just want to raise a child by myself because then you can kind of just, like, mold them into your best friend.”

Model has supposedly been dating actress Dakota Johnson, who’s 36, and needs to hit the Raya dating app right away. This guy is creepy and bonkers.

Pillsbury is the “do not” boy of 2026. His “Sally, when the Wine Runs Out” was probably already a one off hit. But this might cement that fate.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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