Creepy: Pop Star Role Model Is Actually No Role Model, Says He’d Like to Be the Single Parent of a Little Girl He Could Raise On His Own

Tucker Harrington Pillsbury goes by the stage name Role Model.

He’s no Role Model, as it turns out.

The 29 year old says in a podcast called Therapuss that he has unusual desires for adulthood.

Model told Therapuss — and I got it via People — that he’d like to be a single parent. No partner, definitely not a wife.

He’d prefer to raise a little girl named “Winnie” on his own.

“My dream has always been to be a single father, and to have a daughter, and to raise a daughter by myself would be really fun,” he said, adding, “Her name’s Winnie.”

“I want a daughter that’s ideally mine, and then I thank whoever had it for me,” he said.

He added that even though it might be “destructive” for the kid, “I just want to raise a child by myself because then you can kind of just, like, mold them into your best friend.”

Model has supposedly been dating actress Dakota Johnson, who’s 36, and needs to hit the Raya dating app right away. This guy is creepy and bonkers.

Pillsbury is the “do not” boy of 2026. His “Sally, when the Wine Runs Out” was probably already a one off hit. But this might cement that fate.

