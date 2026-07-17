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Charts Reality: The Future is Here And It’s Not the Rolling Stones or Madonna, Who Sees 73% Sales Drop in Second Week of “Confessions”

By Roger Friedman

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Sales figures for music are in and they tell a tale.

Number 1s rapper Future, whose new album, “The Real Me,” sold 131K albums, mostly all from streaming. About 14K constituted physical sales.

The Rolling Stones’ “Foreign Tongues,” with rave reviews and lots of press, finished at number 7. According to hitsdailydouble, the total sold was just 52K — about 10,000 lower than predicted. Most of it was physical sales. This is very disappointing. The group could sell out stadiums all over the world. Why is no one buying the music? The album is great.

Even worse, Madonna took a 73% spill in the second week of “Confessions 2.” She pushed just 36,759 copies, dropping by almost 100,000 since last week.

Would touring have changed things for Madonna or the Stones? Appearing on TV? And do they even care? Maybe the point was just that they could make great records at this point in their careers.

Also, pretty much gone from the charts after years of occupying them: Taylor Swift. Her lone entry is “Life of a Showgirl,” at number 24, actually up 5 spots, with 23,403. The honeymoon is over!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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