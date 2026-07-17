Charts Reality: The Future is Here And It’s Not the Rolling Stones or Madonna, Who Sees 73% Sales Drop in Second Week of “Confessions”

Sales figures for music are in and they tell a tale.

Number 1s rapper Future, whose new album, “The Real Me,” sold 131K albums, mostly all from streaming. About 14K constituted physical sales.

The Rolling Stones’ “Foreign Tongues,” with rave reviews and lots of press, finished at number 7. According to hitsdailydouble, the total sold was just 52K — about 10,000 lower than predicted. Most of it was physical sales. This is very disappointing. The group could sell out stadiums all over the world. Why is no one buying the music? The album is great.

Even worse, Madonna took a 73% spill in the second week of “Confessions 2.” She pushed just 36,759 copies, dropping by almost 100,000 since last week.

Would touring have changed things for Madonna or the Stones? Appearing on TV? And do they even care? Maybe the point was just that they could make great records at this point in their careers.

Also, pretty much gone from the charts after years of occupying them: Taylor Swift. Her lone entry is “Life of a Showgirl,” at number 24, actually up 5 spots, with 23,403. The honeymoon is over!