Music Star Ryan Adams Having a Fire Sale, Says He’s “Broke and Sick and tired and defeated but my heart is blasting with hope and love”

This is sad and alarming.

Rock/pop star Ryan Adams is having a fire sale of belongings. The details are on his Instagram page. He’s selling guitars, studio equipment, and a Cadillac, among other things.

Adams says “this is an embarrassing post to make.” He says he’s “broke and sick and tired and defeated but my heart is blasting with hope and love and riff optimism and I appreciate anybody who can give these treasured things a new life.”

The rocker announces that he’s been sick with vertigo for four years after fans’ non-stop flash picture taking of him in concert. He says he’s working on a trilogy of albums, as well.

’m proud that I did this. That I remain transparent. This business is vile and full of snakes. But I’m proud to call it and man up to this.

He writes” “I’ll keep making records as long as I can afford to. Now I’m going to go sit in the sunlight with my cats and cry because I need to and I’m not sure how many more times I can hit this wall. When is it enough?”



Adams has had a rough ride. Though he’s made 30 solo albums, his career has been unfocused. He’s had substance abuse problems, and a variety of illnesses. He’s had public fights with artists and journalists. Several high profile romances went up in smoke, including a short marriage to actress-singer Mandy Moore.

Then there’s the real problem: in 2019, seven women (including Phoebe Bridgers and ex-wife Moore) said Adams offered to help them with their music careers in exchange for sex. They also claimed that Adams retaliated when they turned him down, hindering their careers and harassing them in text messages and on social media.

At first, Adams denied the accusations. But in July 2020, he issued a statement in the Daily Mail apologizing for his actions. He wrote: “There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career. All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.”

What a mess, because this guy is really talented. I’ve posted a video below, but check out his other songs.

See his page for lists of everything for sale.