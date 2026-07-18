Mom! Dad! “The Odyssey” Takes in $51 Mil For Thurs-Fri Opening, Eyes $120 Mil Opening Weekend, Tops “Toy Story 5” And all Other 2026 Releases

Box office record for 2026 already broken.

“The Odyssey,” directed by Christopher Nolan, is a smash hit.

Numbers from Thursday and Friday suggest an opening night of $51.2 million from Thurs previews and Fri shows.

“The Odyssey” is aiming for a $120 million weekend.

That will make the three hour epic about the 500 page epic bigger than any movie this year, topping “Toy Story 5.”

Now every movie will be in iambic pentameter!

There isn’t much else going on this weekend at the box office. The next big release is “Spider Man: Haven’t We Made Enough of These?”

Seriously, “Brand New Day” overlaps with “The Odyssey” in that it stars newly married couple Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Meantime, you can now buy the Trojan Horse popcorn bucket in theaters for like 70 bucks. It’s a good place to store condoms, if not actual popcorn! Or toss in a quarter every time Trump says something irksome. You’ll have big savings quickly!

Seriously, all the popcorn buckets are inventive and collectible. But where would you store them? They’re all very big, take up a lot of room, and frankly, will not increase in value.