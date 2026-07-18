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Mom! Dad! “The Odyssey” Takes in $51 Mil For Thurs-Fri Opening, Eyes $120 Mil Opening Weekend, Tops “Toy Story 5” And all Other 2026 Releases

By Roger Friedman

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Box office record for 2026 already broken.

“The Odyssey,” directed by Christopher Nolan, is a smash hit.

Numbers from Thursday and Friday suggest an opening night of $51.2 million from Thurs previews and Fri shows.

“The Odyssey” is aiming for a $120 million weekend.

That will make the three hour epic about the 500 page epic bigger than any movie this year, topping “Toy Story 5.”

Now every movie will be in iambic pentameter!

There isn’t much else going on this weekend at the box office. The next big release is “Spider Man: Haven’t We Made Enough of These?”

Seriously, “Brand New Day” overlaps with “The Odyssey” in that it stars newly married couple Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Meantime, you can now buy the Trojan Horse popcorn bucket in theaters for like 70 bucks. It’s a good place to store condoms, if not actual popcorn! Or toss in a quarter every time Trump says something irksome. You’ll have big savings quickly!

Seriously, all the popcorn buckets are inventive and collectible. But where would you store them? They’re all very big, take up a lot of room, and frankly, will not increase in value.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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