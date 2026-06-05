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Liz Smith’s Literacy Partners Gala on Monday Suddenly Ground Zero as Famed Group Honors Lesley Stahl in the Middle of “60 Minutes” Debacle

By Roger Friedman

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My late, much missed friend and mentor, Liz Smith, started Literacy Partners 40 years ago with Arnold Scaasi and Parker Ladd. It became a hugely important group bringing light to darkness teaching New Yorkers without resources to read.

If Liz were here — and she is in my head — she’d be beside herself right. On Monday, at the annual gala, Literacy Partners is honoring Lesley Stahl. Given the current debacle at “60 Minutes,” whatever Lesley says that night at Chelsea Piers will be heard around the world.

Liz! You would have already had the exclusive interview with Lesley in your column, on the front page of every paper that carried it. I know you’re in heaven getting ready for a big scoop!

Lesley is not alone in getting honored Monday night. The others are Patricia Cornwell, Sherrie Westin, Barbara Tober, and Sabastian Niles. Sherrie Westin is married to former ABC News chief David Westin and is the CEO of Sesame Workshop, which produces “Sesame Street.” She was once married to Reagan-Bush player Ed Rollins. Liz broke those stories, too.

So interesting that four decades later, it’s all here. Literacy Partners’ mission is to advance literacy two generations at a time, helping adults, parents and caregivers build the skills and confidence they need to create stronger futures for themselves and the children in their care.

I don’t know if there are any tickets left to this shindig, but it’s going to be a blast! To make a contribution or to purchase a table or tickets for the 2026 Literacy Partners Gala, you find all the info at www.literacypartners.org/gala. Who won’t be there? My guesses: Bari Weiss and Nick Bilton! But Liz will be having margharitas and keeping an eye on this whole bunch!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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