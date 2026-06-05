Liz Smith’s Literacy Partners Gala on Monday Suddenly Ground Zero as Famed Group Honors Lesley Stahl in the Middle of “60 Minutes” Debacle

My late, much missed friend and mentor, Liz Smith, started Literacy Partners 40 years ago with Arnold Scaasi and Parker Ladd. It became a hugely important group bringing light to darkness teaching New Yorkers without resources to read.

If Liz were here — and she is in my head — she’d be beside herself right. On Monday, at the annual gala, Literacy Partners is honoring Lesley Stahl. Given the current debacle at “60 Minutes,” whatever Lesley says that night at Chelsea Piers will be heard around the world.

Liz! You would have already had the exclusive interview with Lesley in your column, on the front page of every paper that carried it. I know you’re in heaven getting ready for a big scoop!

Lesley is not alone in getting honored Monday night. The others are Patricia Cornwell, Sherrie Westin, Barbara Tober, and Sabastian Niles. Sherrie Westin is married to former ABC News chief David Westin and is the CEO of Sesame Workshop, which produces “Sesame Street.” She was once married to Reagan-Bush player Ed Rollins. Liz broke those stories, too.

So interesting that four decades later, it’s all here. Literacy Partners’ mission is to advance literacy two generations at a time, helping adults, parents and caregivers build the skills and confidence they need to create stronger futures for themselves and the children in their care.