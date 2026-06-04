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Trying Hard: Desperate Madonna Lip Syncs in Times Square Show at Rush Hour, Drops Another Disco Single Using Her Real Voice

By Roger Friedman

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Madonna is trying very hard to sell her new album.

She appeared in Times Square today and performed a few songs from her forthcoming “Confessions on a Dance Floor II.”

One of them was a new song which she dropped into the world this evening (see below). Her voice sounds nasal and more natural, not as processed as her many hits of the past. That’s her ‘real’ voice, for better or verse.

Of course, there was a lot of lipsyncing. But there had to be, considering the production.

Did she spend more than she’ll make? Sure, but who cares? It’s not about that. Madonna wants to be relevant.

She’s leaning hard on her gay fans, picking Pride Month and appearing at gay clubs. That seems like a small sales yield, but who knows? Anyway, this keeps her busy and gives us some stories.

Harmless fun at this point!

PS I’ll say this for Madonna: at least she didn’t try to get her kids free rides at colleges. JLo did, click here.


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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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