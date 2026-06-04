Trying Hard: Desperate Madonna Lip Syncs in Times Square Show at Rush Hour, Drops Another Disco Single Using Her Real Voice

Madonna is trying very hard to sell her new album.

She appeared in Times Square today and performed a few songs from her forthcoming “Confessions on a Dance Floor II.”

Times Square was packed tonight as thousands gathered for Madonna’s free Pride Month celebration with Grindr.



At 67, the Queen of Pop still knows how to bring New York City to a standstill, and get everyone dancing pic.twitter.com/m1BjIyz6wr — New York Mickey (@MickmickNYC) June 4, 2026

One of them was a new song which she dropped into the world this evening (see below). Her voice sounds nasal and more natural, not as processed as her many hits of the past. That’s her ‘real’ voice, for better or verse.

Of course, there was a lot of lipsyncing. But there had to be, considering the production.

Did she spend more than she’ll make? Sure, but who cares? It’s not about that. Madonna wants to be relevant.

She’s leaning hard on her gay fans, picking Pride Month and appearing at gay clubs. That seems like a small sales yield, but who knows? Anyway, this keeps her busy and gives us some stories.

Harmless fun at this point!

PS I’ll say this for Madonna: at least she didn’t try to get her kids free rides at colleges. JLo did, click here.

.@Grindr Presents: @Madonna LIVE in New York 2026. Madonna performed:

I Feel So Free

Bring Your Love

Love Sensation

Get Together

I Love New York

Hung Up pic.twitter.com/pxiEVUgfTA — Madonna Records (@MadonnaRecords) June 4, 2026

Madonna performs “I Feel So Free” at free concert with Grindr in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/z5tkmU9wgE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 4, 2026



