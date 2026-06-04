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How? JLo — Worth $400 Million — Says Her Kids with Marc Anthony — $80 Million Banked — Applied for and Accepted College Scholarships

By Roger Friedman

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Our system really is broken if Jennifer Lopez is telling the truth.

She says her twins — Max and Oskar (formerly Emme and referred to by Lopez as Lulu) — each got into the five colleges to which they applied.

Congrats, they’re smart kids, especially since they deal with ADHD, according to Lopez in People magazine.

But the kids also applied for accepted scholarships. As in, financial aid.

She tells People: “I am so proud that they set goals for themselves,” she began. “They all got into all five colleges that they applied to. They both got a scholarship to each, you know, one scholarship to each. Each one got a scholarship to a school. And I just felt like they work so hard.”

How could this have happened? Lopez is worth by estimates $400 million. The father, singer Marc Anthony, is listed at $80 million.

All we read about Lopez is her buying a $64 million mansion with Ben Affleck, flipping it, and moving into an $18 mil empty nester.

The Lopez-Anthony kids do not need to money so they can attend college. If anything, they should be giving scholarships to other kids.

And under what circumstances would these colleges be offering them scholarships? Especially when so many kids have to decline education because of the high costs. Or work three jobs as they matriculate.

Congrats to Max and Oskar, but whatever schools they attend, I hope the parents of incoming students question that financial aid office. Two other deserving students need that money!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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