How? JLo — Worth $400 Million — Says Her Kids with Marc Anthony — $80 Million Banked — Applied for and Accepted College Scholarships

Our system really is broken if Jennifer Lopez is telling the truth.

She says her twins — Max and Oskar (formerly Emme and referred to by Lopez as Lulu) — each got into the five colleges to which they applied.

Congrats, they’re smart kids, especially since they deal with ADHD, according to Lopez in People magazine.

But the kids also applied for accepted scholarships. As in, financial aid.

She tells People: “I am so proud that they set goals for themselves,” she began. “They all got into all five colleges that they applied to. They both got a scholarship to each, you know, one scholarship to each. Each one got a scholarship to a school. And I just felt like they work so hard.”

How could this have happened? Lopez is worth by estimates $400 million. The father, singer Marc Anthony, is listed at $80 million.

All we read about Lopez is her buying a $64 million mansion with Ben Affleck, flipping it, and moving into an $18 mil empty nester.

The Lopez-Anthony kids do not need to money so they can attend college. If anything, they should be giving scholarships to other kids.

And under what circumstances would these colleges be offering them scholarships? Especially when so many kids have to decline education because of the high costs. Or work three jobs as they matriculate.

Congrats to Max and Oskar, but whatever schools they attend, I hope the parents of incoming students question that financial aid office. Two other deserving students need that money!