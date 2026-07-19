Box Office: “The Odyssey” Begins Journey with $124.5 Mil Opening Weekend in the US, Highest for Live Action Film So Far This Year

Needless to say, “The Odyssey” is a major hit.

Chris Nolan’s all star blockbuster took in $124.5 million this weekend. That’s the highest opener for any live action film in 2026.

Only animated “Toy Story 5” opened higher.

“The Odyssey” will fill theaters for the rest of the summer, through Labor Day, with new customers and repeat viewers. The film — starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, et al — will be the talk of awards season soon enough.

Meantime, Holland is ten days away from the release of “Spider Man: Brand New Day,” which we now know not only features Zendaya, but also Sadie Sink of “Stranger Things” fame added to the cast.

“Brand New Day” could debut at number 1 in two weekends, knocking off “Odyssey,” but Holland would the distinction — with Zendaya — of being in both.

Then, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson — also featured in “Odyssey” — will be in “Dune 3.” So they are the stars of 2026 if you need to answer a trivia question. Holland and Zendaya, now married, are each 30 years old. Pattinson is 40 but ageless because he’s a vampire. (Joke.)

Elsewhere, Disney’s “Moana” is moaning, still not near $100 million. “Supergirl” is dead from Kryptonite poisoning. Among new films, no one went to see “Gail Daughtry and the Sex Pass” because no one knew what it was or what was going on. Too bad. I heard it was fun. We’ll see it on streaming.

Here’s one that was really a mystery: the $20 million plus “Death of Robin Hood” from A24. Total take $6 million. Hugh Jackman stars, could not bring over the “Wolverine” crowd. Very weird story. I’m sure no one knows that it exists. Go back to “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” is my advice!