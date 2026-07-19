World Cup Final Ticket Prices Getting Messi: Still Some Good Bargain Seats Left for $25K Apiece with Three Hours Left Before Game

There are some cool deals to be had for World Cup tickets.

You can see on the map some nice seats for around $9,000 apiece.

Even better ones for almost $22,000 apiece. And they come with a good view of Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Tom Cruise.

If I were in town, I’d swoop a bunch up. I might even splurge for $24,500 apiece. Maybe they’ll give you a tortilla.

Who’s paying for all these celebrities? Who’s getting the ticket money? Right in the middle of all this is Donald Trump, who will be sleeping in Infantino’s box.