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Taylor Swift Is Using Her Private Plane without Gas Buddy, Sending it Back and Forth from Summer Home to Nashville and Texas Like a Taxi

By Roger Friedman

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Listen, I like Taylor Swift. I bear her no ill will.

So she spent $20 million on a gaudy ‘told you so’ wedding. That was her decision.

Now I’m getting updates from a Twitter account called Taylor Swift’s Jet.

Apparently, Taylor — who is worth $2 billion, according to reports, uses her private plan like a taxi service once or twice a day.

The plane has been going back forth from Groton, Connecticut — a 20 minute drive over to her big pile of real estate in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, a tony enclave near Westerly.

Taylor’s house is 11,000 square feet, so you can imagine she’s constantly forgetting things at home in Nashville, or in Texas. New husband, Travis, has a lot of non football business in Texas. It’s also the home of his Kansas City Chief associate Patrick Mahomes.

Well, back and forth the plane — a $54 million Dassault Falcon 7X — goes, picking up and dropping people and no, doubt, items of the utmost importance.

Listen, with so many roundtrips a day. she could deliver packages for Amazon, no?

Taylor is not using Gas Buddy, unfortunately, she doesn’t fuel up with Regular because it’s cheaper than Premium.

The site estimate the following for one trip between Connecticut and Texas:
~ 1,147 gallons (4,342 liters).
~ 7,687 lbs (3,487 kg) of jet fuel used.
~ $7,833 cost of fuel.
~ 12 tons of CO2 emissions.

That’s each way!

Remember those days when she was country pop singer taking American Airlines to gigs and happy to get the free pretzels?

No more. And let’s face it: we knew it.

It’s sort of fun to follow along.

PS Note to Taylor — if you want to bring some food from Craig’s in Nashville and leave it for me at the Groton airport, I’ll drive out and get it. No worries.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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