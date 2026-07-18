Taylor Swift Is Using Her Private Plane without Gas Buddy, Sending it Back and Forth from Summer Home to Nashville and Texas Like a Taxi

Listen, I like Taylor Swift. I bear her no ill will.

So she spent $20 million on a gaudy ‘told you so’ wedding. That was her decision.

Now I’m getting updates from a Twitter account called Taylor Swift’s Jet.

Apparently, Taylor — who is worth $2 billion, according to reports, uses her private plan like a taxi service once or twice a day.

The plane has been going back forth from Groton, Connecticut — a 20 minute drive over to her big pile of real estate in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, a tony enclave near Westerly.

Taylor’s house is 11,000 square feet, so you can imagine she’s constantly forgetting things at home in Nashville, or in Texas. New husband, Travis, has a lot of non football business in Texas. It’s also the home of his Kansas City Chief associate Patrick Mahomes.

Well, back and forth the plane — a $54 million Dassault Falcon 7X — goes, picking up and dropping people and no, doubt, items of the utmost importance.

Listen, with so many roundtrips a day. she could deliver packages for Amazon, no?

Taylor is not using Gas Buddy, unfortunately, she doesn’t fuel up with Regular because it’s cheaper than Premium.

The site estimate the following for one trip between Connecticut and Texas:

~ 1,147 gallons (4,342 liters).

~ 7,687 lbs (3,487 kg) of jet fuel used.

~ $7,833 cost of fuel.

~ 12 tons of CO2 emissions.

That’s each way!

Remember those days when she was country pop singer taking American Airlines to gigs and happy to get the free pretzels?

No more. And let’s face it: we knew it.

It’s sort of fun to follow along.

PS Note to Taylor — if you want to bring some food from Craig’s in Nashville and leave it for me at the Groton airport, I’ll drive out and get it. No worries.

Flew from Groton, Connecticut, US to Longview, Texas, US 24 hours ago.

Apx. flt. time 3 Hours : 1 Min. pic.twitter.com/DISPko2qaK — Taylor Swift’s Jet (@SwiftJetNextDay) July 18, 2026