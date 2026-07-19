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World Cup Halftime Show: Madonna Reportedly Singing “Like a Prayer” with Shakira and BTS, What About “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina”?

By Roger Friedman

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So the World Cup half time show is now about four hours away.

America, this is your chance to look crass or classy.

Madonna is reportedly rehearsing “Like a Prayer” with Shakira and BTS. She’s said to be the opener, but that sounds like a closer. Maybe she’s on twice.

I’m taking bets on whether Justin Bieber will wear just underwear, no shirt, or shorts pulled down below his ass. The poor little guy is bound to take the whole scenario down a few slots.

And what of Tom Cruise? Will he fly over, repel in, wear his “Digger” costume? Or all of the above?

The only person I trust today — besides Lionel Messi — is Jennifer Hudson singing the Star Spangled Banner.

PS Hey wait, maybe Madonna will sing “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” at the start. Keep that in mind! She did star in “Evita” decades ago.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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