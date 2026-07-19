World Cup Halftime Show: Madonna Reportedly Singing “Like a Prayer” with Shakira and BTS, What About “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina”?

So the World Cup half time show is now about four hours away.

America, this is your chance to look crass or classy.

Madonna is reportedly rehearsing “Like a Prayer” with Shakira and BTS. She’s said to be the opener, but that sounds like a closer. Maybe she’s on twice.

I’m taking bets on whether Justin Bieber will wear just underwear, no shirt, or shorts pulled down below his ass. The poor little guy is bound to take the whole scenario down a few slots.

And what of Tom Cruise? Will he fly over, repel in, wear his “Digger” costume? Or all of the above?

The only person I trust today — besides Lionel Messi — is Jennifer Hudson singing the Star Spangled Banner.

PS Hey wait, maybe Madonna will sing “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” at the start. Keep that in mind! She did star in “Evita” decades ago.