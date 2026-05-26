Kanye West Welcomed by City of Tampa and Raymond James Financial Despite Rapper’s Nazi Leanings, So Far Slow Ticket Pre-Sales

Apparently, the city of Tampa is ok with Kanye West.

So is Raymond James Financial Services in St. Petersburg, Florida.

They’re welcoming the pro-Hitler, Nazi leaning rapper to the Raymond James Stadium on Friday, June 26th.

The financial firm has naming right on the stadium, which is owned by the city of Hillsborough, Florida and financed with public funds.

They’re all cool with Kanye, singer of “Heil Hitler,” and seller of swastika emblazoned t shirts coming to their town for a musical night.

They don’t seem to be aware of the outrage Ye’s shows caused in Los Angeles. Or that he’s been banned from performing in several countries including England and France. Hey– it’s May. That was so April.

If I were a Jewish customer of Raymond James, I’d be getting out before this article ends.

Tampa might not be so keen on Kanye. So far, ticket sales are slow in pre-sales. The Blue Dot Fever is all over the stadium with loads of empty seats. It should also be noted that Kanye is not using the whole venue.

Stay tuned. This is going to get interesting.

Seat maps below.