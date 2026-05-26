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Kanye West Welcomed by City of Tampa and Raymond James Financial Despite Rapper’s Nazi Leanings, So Far Slow Ticket Pre-Sales

By Roger Friedman

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Apparently, the city of Tampa is ok with Kanye West.

So is Raymond James Financial Services in St. Petersburg, Florida.

They’re welcoming the pro-Hitler, Nazi leaning rapper to the Raymond James Stadium on Friday, June 26th.

The financial firm has naming right on the stadium, which is owned by the city of Hillsborough, Florida and financed with public funds.

They’re all cool with Kanye, singer of “Heil Hitler,” and seller of swastika emblazoned t shirts coming to their town for a musical night.

They don’t seem to be aware of the outrage Ye’s shows caused in Los Angeles. Or that he’s been banned from performing in several countries including England and France. Hey– it’s May. That was so April.

If I were a Jewish customer of Raymond James, I’d be getting out before this article ends.

Tampa might not be so keen on Kanye. So far, ticket sales are slow in pre-sales. The Blue Dot Fever is all over the stadium with loads of empty seats. It should also be noted that Kanye is not using the whole venue.

Stay tuned. This is going to get interesting.

Seat maps below.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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