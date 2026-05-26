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Watch Robert Kennedy Jr Wrangle Two Snakes at Dr. Oz’s $18 Million Palm Beach House: They Bite Him, But He Doesn’t Eat Them

By Roger Friedman

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This is completely normal.

In a shirt and tie, Secretary of Health Robert Kennedy Jr. wrangled two snakes in the backyard of Dr. Oz’s $18 million Palm Beach beach house.

Of course, Dr. Oz lives in a beach house. MAGA, you voted for people just like yourselves!

The good news, is Kennedy didn’t eat the snakes.

So many good snake jokes here. PS Kennedy captions the video that wife Cheryl is his cheerleader. Please, curb your enthusiasm.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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