Watch Robert Kennedy Jr Wrangle Two Snakes at Dr. Oz’s $18 Million Palm Beach House: They Bite Him, But He Doesn’t Eat Them

This is completely normal.

In a shirt and tie, Secretary of Health Robert Kennedy Jr. wrangled two snakes in the backyard of Dr. Oz’s $18 million Palm Beach beach house.

Of course, Dr. Oz lives in a beach house. MAGA, you voted for people just like yourselves!

The good news, is Kennedy didn’t eat the snakes.

So many good snake jokes here. PS Kennedy captions the video that wife Cheryl is his cheerleader. Please, curb your enthusiasm.