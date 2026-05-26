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Music: Legendary Parliament Founder George Clinton Claims Universal Music Got Funky with His Royalties, Asks for $1.1 Million in New Lawsuit

By Roger Friedman

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Parliament-Funkadelic legend George Clinton — the reason we have a lot of our music — is going to court.

Clinton says Universal Music Group has gotten funky with his royalties. He’s suing them for $1.1 million in fees he says they withheld connected to another lawsuit.

The Detroit News reports that:

“In a complaint filed Friday in Detroit’s federal court, Clinton says UMG has been withholding 100% of his royalties for more than three years based on the company’s involvement in a separate case filed by the estate of a former bandmate.”

The bandmate is the late Bernie Worrell, also quite famous. Clinton and Worrell’s estate are in a battle over royalties, too.

Bernie Worrell’s estate claims that Clinton deceived him and failed to share millions of dollars generated by dozens of their songs, including hits like “Give Up the Funk,” “Flash Light,” and “Maggot Brain.”

“Give Up the Funk” also must have generated millions since Clinton first began recording for UMG in 1969.

Read all about it here.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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