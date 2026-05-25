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Who Was Peter Ustinov? Paul Mescal Was Clueless When Paul McCartney Mentioned Him in Their 11 Minute Interview Today (Watch 2 Clips Here)

By Roger Friedman

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You’ll see below the 11 minute interview actor Paul Mescal had with Paul McCartney today on amazon.com.

It’s a cute plug since Mescal is playing the Beatle in four films coming in April 2028.

In the interview, McCartney mentions “an actor named Peter Ustinov.” Mescal had no idea what he was talking about. He’s young, he’ll learn. He just found out about Shakespeare!

So who was Peter Ustinov? I was lucky enough to know him. He was a great British actor, but also a hilarious, erudite writer and filmmaker. You couldn’t make it through a meal without collapsing in laughter. His memoir is called “Dear Me.”

Peter won TWO Oscars, for Supporting Actor in “Topkapi” and “Spartacus.” He had one other nomination, for “Qup Vadis,” and one for writing the screenplay for a film called “Hot Millions” in 1969.

A few weeks ago I ran into David Letterman at the opening of Lorne Michaels’ documentary I reminded him of the time, 40 years ago this fall, when I brought Peter to his show on NBC. He was promoting a book for UNICEF. Producer Bob Morton asked if Peter would be agreeable to the following: during the show, it would look like the stage was turning upside down, rotating a full 360 degrees. When Peter came on, he’d have to pretend that he was hanging on to the deskn.

Of course, Peter said Yes. He did it, and it was brilliant. The clip is below.

I urge Paul Mescal and everyone else to see Peter’s movies and read his books. There’s no one like him now, and we are the poorer for it.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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