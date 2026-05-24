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Exclusive: Is Taylor Swift On the Soundtrack for “Toy Story 5?” We Know the Answer Definitively, And Fans Will Either Love it Or Hate It

By Roger Friedman

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For some reason, there’s an internet theory about Taylor Swift more pressing than her wedding.

By the way, the wedding is definitely July 3rd. Where it is, I don’t know. Yet.

Anyway, a rumor has built up that Swift is somehow on the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack.

She either sang her own song, or covered something else, maybe by Randy Newman.

Or, at the least, another singer covered one of her 2,000 songs.

Maybe she’s playing Woody’s singing sister? Let’s start that rumor!

The reason for this gossip has to do with a countdown clock that appeared on Swift’s website. For some reason, Swiftians connected the image to the movie.

For better or worse, here’s the low down. Fans of “Toy Story” will either be happy or sad about it.

Taylor is NOT on the soundtrack and has nothing to do with it.

That’s from the best source on the subject.

After all, she’s allegedly prepping for that wedding.

Will we get new Taylor Swift music in 2026? Pretty likely, since she’s a music machine. I can’t imagine that she hasn’t written three albums in the last six months.

But the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack will go on without her.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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