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Box Office: “The Mandalorian and Grogu” Fly to $81 Million Weekend — Not the Best, But Not Too Bad, “Michael” Dances to $782 Worldwide, “Boosters” Busted

By Roger Friedman

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Bad weather, I think, helped “The Mandalorian and Grogu.”

Total for the weekend came to $81 million, a little more than anticipated on Friday morning. With cold and rainy weather, movies were the place to go this weekend.

“M and G” could hit $100 million on Monday. That’s some consolation for middling reviews and social media slagging.

Me? I really enjoyed it, and I know next to nothing about these characters.

Meantime, “Michael” now stands tall at $314 million in the US, and more than double that worldwide.

Lionsgate says the second movie is happening. The first one ended in 1988. Maybe the second one will just run from then until 1993. Because that’s when Michael meets the Chandlers and everything unravels. Still, if a second movie were even 50% accurate, the main character would be doing more shopping for tchochkes in Las Vegas than singing or dancing.

After that, the title would be “Law and Order: Michael Jackson.” Maybe in the sequel one of the Jackson brothers will speak. And Janet will make an appearance.

Meanwhile, there’s good news, bad news: Blumhouse release “Obsession” actually increased from last week by 30%. Movies do not grow from week to week, but this one did. “Obsession” cost $1 million, and has brought in $52 mil in the US.

Bad news: “I Love Boosters” seems to be mostly DOA. Opening weekend is $3.7 million. Boots Riley and his Pharrell Williams inspired hat is a cult director, at best. His appeal is limited as well because of his pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel stance. He’s perceived as antisemitic. That will cut out a lot of the movie going audience.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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