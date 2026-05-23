Here the Winners of the Cannes Film Festival, for Better or Worse: Neon Pictures Picks Up 7th Top Prize for “Fjord”

Neon Pictures has picked up its record breaking 7th Palme d’Or in a row for “Fjord” directed by Cristian Mungiu.

There were no American winners, although actor Sebastian Stan — better known as Bucky from the Marvel films — is the star along with Renate Reinsve. They are each past Oscar nominees.

For Stan, it must be particularly rewarding since he was born in Romania to Romanian parents before emigrating to the United States.

All these films will be up for Best Foreign Film at the different awards shows next winter.

Best Sport prize goes to Thierry Fremaux, chief of Cannes, who couldn’t get American films, settled for D list celebrities to get attention, and even had Barbra Streisand bail on him. He deserves a purple star, and a re-do for next year!

Palme d’or

FJORD

Cristian MUNGIU

Grand Prix

MINOTAUR

Andreï ZVIAGUINTSEV

Joint Best Directors

LA BOLA NEGRA

Javier CALVO & Javier AMBROSSI

FATHERLAND

Pawel PAWLIKOWSKI

Best Screenplay

A MAN OF HIS TIME

Emmanuel MARRE

Jury Prize

DAS GETRÄUMTE ABENTEUER (THE DREAMED ADVENTURE)

Valeska GRISEBACH

Best Performance by Actresses

Virginie EFIRA, Tao OKAMOTO

in ALL OF A SUDDEN directed by HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke

Best Performance by Actors

Emmanuel MACCHIA, Valentin CAMPAGNE

in COWARD directed by Lukas DHONT

Short Films

Palme d’or

PARA LOS CONTRINCANTES (FOR THE OPPONENTS)

Federico LUIS

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize

EVERYTIME

Sandra WOLLNER

Jury Prize

ELEPHANTS IN THE FOG

Abinash BIKRAM SHAH

1st film

Special Jury Prize

IRON BOY

Louis CLICHY

Best Performance by Actresses

Marina DE TAVIRA, Daniela MARÍN NAVARRO, Mariangel VILLEGAS

for SIEMPRE SOY TU ANIMAL MATERNO directed by Valentina MAUREL

Best Performance by an Actor

Bradley FIOMONA DEMBEASSET

for CONGO BOY directed by Rafiki FARIALA

Caméra d’or

BEN’IMANA

Marie-Clémentine DUSABEJAMBO

Un Certain Regard

La Cinefondation

First Prize

LASER-GATO (Laser-Cat)

directed by Lucas Acher

NYU, USA

Second Prize

SILENT VOICES

directed by Nadine Misong Jin

Columbia University, USA

Joint Third Prize

ALDRIG NOK (Never Enough)

directed by Julius Lagoutte Larsen

La Fémis, France

GROWING STONES, FLYING PAPERS

directed by Roozbeh Gezerseh & Soraya Shamsi

Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, Germany

The Higher Technical Commission for Sound and Images

The 2026 Jury of the CST Artist-Technician Award grants the prize to Nicolas Rumpl, Chief Editor of A man of his time, directed by Emmanuel Marre. The subtle editorial choices bring out the visual aesthetic, the ambition of the direction, and the performances of the actors in Emmanuel Marre’s A man of his time.

The 2026 Jury of the CST Young Female Technician Award is proud to present this year’s prize to Esther Mysius, production designer of the film The Birthday Party, directed by Léa Mysius. Her intimate work in shaping the sets allows them to become a true narrative force.