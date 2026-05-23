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Here the Winners of the Cannes Film Festival, for Better or Worse: Neon Pictures Picks Up 7th Top Prize for “Fjord”

By Roger Friedman

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Neon Pictures has picked up its record breaking 7th Palme d’Or in a row for “Fjord” directed by Cristian Mungiu.

There were no American winners, although actor Sebastian Stan — better known as Bucky from the Marvel films — is the star along with Renate Reinsve. They are each past Oscar nominees.

For Stan, it must be particularly rewarding since he was born in Romania to Romanian parents before emigrating to the United States.

All these films will be up for Best Foreign Film at the different awards shows next winter.

Best Sport prize goes to Thierry Fremaux, chief of Cannes, who couldn’t get American films, settled for D list celebrities to get attention, and even had Barbra Streisand bail on him. He deserves a purple star, and a re-do for next year!

Palme d’or

FJORD
Cristian MUNGIU

Grand Prix

MINOTAUR
Andreï ZVIAGUINTSEV

Joint Best Directors

LA BOLA NEGRA
Javier CALVO & Javier AMBROSSI

FATHERLAND
Pawel PAWLIKOWSKI

Best Screenplay

A MAN OF HIS TIME
Emmanuel MARRE

Jury Prize

DAS GETRÄUMTE ABENTEUER (THE DREAMED ADVENTURE)
Valeska GRISEBACH

Best Performance by Actresses

Virginie EFIRA, Tao OKAMOTO
in ALL OF A SUDDEN directed by HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke

Best Performance by Actors

Emmanuel MACCHIA, Valentin CAMPAGNE
in COWARD directed by Lukas DHONT

Short Films

Palme d’or

PARA LOS CONTRINCANTES (FOR THE OPPONENTS)
Federico LUIS

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize

EVERYTIME
Sandra WOLLNER

Jury Prize

ELEPHANTS IN THE FOG
Abinash BIKRAM SHAH
1st film

Special Jury Prize

IRON BOY
Louis CLICHY

Best Performance by Actresses

Marina DE TAVIRA, Daniela MARÍN NAVARRO, Mariangel VILLEGAS
for SIEMPRE SOY TU ANIMAL MATERNO directed by Valentina MAUREL

Best Performance by an Actor

Bradley FIOMONA DEMBEASSET
for CONGO BOY directed by Rafiki FARIALA

Caméra d’or

BEN’IMANA
Marie-Clémentine DUSABEJAMBO
Un Certain Regard

La Cinefondation

First Prize

LASER-GATO (Laser-Cat)
directed by Lucas Acher
NYU, USA

Second Prize

SILENT VOICES
directed by Nadine Misong Jin
Columbia University, USA

Joint Third Prize

ALDRIG NOK (Never Enough)
directed by Julius Lagoutte Larsen
La Fémis, France

GROWING STONES, FLYING PAPERS
directed by Roozbeh Gezerseh & Soraya Shamsi
Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, Germany

The Higher Technical Commission for Sound and Images

The 2026 Jury of the CST Artist-Technician Award grants the prize to Nicolas Rumpl, Chief Editor of A man of his time, directed by Emmanuel Marre. The subtle editorial choices bring out the visual aesthetic, the ambition of the direction, and the performances of the actors in Emmanuel Marre’s A man of his time.

The 2026 Jury of the CST Young Female Technician Award is proud to present this year’s prize to Esther Mysius, production designer of the film The Birthday Party, directed by Léa Mysius. Her intimate work in shaping the sets allows them to become a true narrative force.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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