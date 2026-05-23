Here the Winners of the Cannes Film Festival, for Better or Worse: Neon Pictures Picks Up 7th Top Prize for “Fjord”

Neon Pictures has picked up its record breaking 7th Palme d’Or in a row for “Fjord” directed by Cristian Mungiu.
There were no American winners, although actor Sebastian Stan — better known as Bucky from the Marvel films — is the star along with Renate Reinsve. They are each past Oscar nominees.
For Stan, it must be particularly rewarding since he was born in Romania to Romanian parents before emigrating to the United States.
All these films will be up for Best Foreign Film at the different awards shows next winter.
Best Sport prize goes to Thierry Fremaux, chief of Cannes, who couldn’t get American films, settled for D list celebrities to get attention, and even had Barbra Streisand bail on him. He deserves a purple star, and a re-do for next year!
Palme d’or
FJORD
Cristian MUNGIU
Grand Prix
MINOTAUR
Andreï ZVIAGUINTSEV
Joint Best Directors
LA BOLA NEGRA
Javier CALVO & Javier AMBROSSI
FATHERLAND
Pawel PAWLIKOWSKI
Best Screenplay
A MAN OF HIS TIME
Emmanuel MARRE
Jury Prize
DAS GETRÄUMTE ABENTEUER (THE DREAMED ADVENTURE)
Valeska GRISEBACH
Best Performance by Actresses
Virginie EFIRA, Tao OKAMOTO
in ALL OF A SUDDEN directed by HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke
Best Performance by Actors
Emmanuel MACCHIA, Valentin CAMPAGNE
in COWARD directed by Lukas DHONT
Short Films
Palme d’or
PARA LOS CONTRINCANTES (FOR THE OPPONENTS)
Federico LUIS
Un Certain Regard
Un Certain Regard Prize
EVERYTIME
Sandra WOLLNER
Jury Prize
ELEPHANTS IN THE FOG
Abinash BIKRAM SHAH
1st film
Special Jury Prize
IRON BOY
Louis CLICHY
Best Performance by Actresses
Marina DE TAVIRA, Daniela MARÍN NAVARRO, Mariangel VILLEGAS
for SIEMPRE SOY TU ANIMAL MATERNO directed by Valentina MAUREL
Best Performance by an Actor
Bradley FIOMONA DEMBEASSET
for CONGO BOY directed by Rafiki FARIALA
Caméra d’or
BEN’IMANA
Marie-Clémentine DUSABEJAMBO
Un Certain Regard
La Cinefondation
First Prize
LASER-GATO (Laser-Cat)
directed by Lucas Acher
NYU, USA
Second Prize
SILENT VOICES
directed by Nadine Misong Jin
Columbia University, USA
Joint Third Prize
ALDRIG NOK (Never Enough)
directed by Julius Lagoutte Larsen
La Fémis, France
GROWING STONES, FLYING PAPERS
directed by Roozbeh Gezerseh & Soraya Shamsi
Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, Germany
The Higher Technical Commission for Sound and Images
The 2026 Jury of the CST Artist-Technician Award grants the prize to Nicolas Rumpl, Chief Editor of A man of his time, directed by Emmanuel Marre. The subtle editorial choices bring out the visual aesthetic, the ambition of the direction, and the performances of the actors in Emmanuel Marre’s A man of his time.
The 2026 Jury of the CST Young Female Technician Award is proud to present this year’s prize to Esther Mysius, production designer of the film The Birthday Party, directed by Léa Mysius. Her intimate work in shaping the sets allows them to become a true narrative force.