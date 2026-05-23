Disney Dilemma: Meryl vs. Mandalorian: Streep Film Outpacing New “Star Wars” Movie As “Devil Wears Prada 2” Boffo at Box Office, and “Mandalorian” Meh

Meryl Streep recently said in an interview: I think when we tend to Marvel-ize the movies now — we got the villains and we got the good guys — and it’s so boring.”

The first lady of film added: “And what’s really interesting about life is that some of the heroes are flawed and some of the villains are human and interesting and have their own strengths. So that’s what I like about this [film]. It’s messier.”

A three time Oscar winner, Streep may have been prescient. Her own Disney-released movie, “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” made for adults, is a surprise box office behemoth with $556 million already banked worldwide.

No one flies around in a spaceship or wears a cape in “Prada 2.”

Meantime, another Disney movie, made for kids and with plenty of special effects, is having a tough time.

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” is off to a slow start this holiday weekend.

Jon Favreau’s movie version of a TV series should be much bigger than “Prada 2.”

But in previews and Friday showings, the total is only $33 million. It probably won’t get to the $100 mil mark by the end of Monday, Memorial Day. Crazy.

Friday was really a day of disappointment for “M and G.” Of course, bad weather over the weekend will keep people away from beaches, so maybe they’ll check the film out. But it should have done far better last night.

Ironically, one feature of “M and G” is the voice of Martin Scorsese, the famed director. He’s taken a dim view of comic book movies in the past. Yet, he’s one of the best reasons to see the latest “Star Wars” Film!

It’s also cold out on Memorial Day after three days of 90 degree weather. We’re really living in the Upside Down!