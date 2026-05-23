Rapper Drake Comes Howling Back onto the Charts with 650K Debut Over Three New Albums, Wiping Clean Memory of Kendrick Lamar Feud

Drake is really back.

The Canadian rapper issued three new albums simultaneously last week, and now he’s cleaned up.

Drake’s trio sold a total of 650,000 copies, mostly from streaming.

“Iceman,” the biggest one, came in at 460,000 equivalent sales. That was followed by “Habibti,” with 114K and “Maid of Honour” with 109K.

That’s a stunning return after living through the chaos and humiliation of his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The latter’s fans declared Drake “over,” as Lamar had his monster hit with “Not Like Us,” and won Grammy Awards as well. Five of the top ten singles on Spotify are from the album, as well.

Add to that another 50,000 in sales for older albums on the chart.

Is this Drake’s way of fulfilling his contract with Universal Music? Or just a three pronged attack? Universal won’t say, but the real life Aubrey Graham is probably better staying put now and letting bygones be bygones. After all, Universal made this happen. And what’s Kendrick going to do now? Release four albums at once?

Elsewhere on the chart, Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” album from a decade ago is having a Renaissance. I’m not sure why. But coincidentally Paris Jackson — Michael’s daughter– has released a new song produced by Linda Perry called “Teenage Drama.” And it’s very good.