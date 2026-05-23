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Rapper Drake Comes Howling Back onto the Charts with 650K Debut Over Three New Albums, Wiping Clean Memory of Kendrick Lamar Feud

By Roger Friedman
attends ESPN The Magazine's "NEXT" Event on February 3, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

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Drake is really back.

The Canadian rapper issued three new albums simultaneously last week, and now he’s cleaned up.

Drake’s trio sold a total of 650,000 copies, mostly from streaming.

“Iceman,” the biggest one, came in at 460,000 equivalent sales. That was followed by “Habibti,” with 114K and “Maid of Honour” with 109K.

That’s a stunning return after living through the chaos and humiliation of his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The latter’s fans declared Drake “over,” as Lamar had his monster hit with “Not Like Us,” and won Grammy Awards as well. Five of the top ten singles on Spotify are from the album, as well.

Add to that another 50,000 in sales for older albums on the chart.

Is this Drake’s way of fulfilling his contract with Universal Music? Or just a three pronged attack? Universal won’t say, but the real life Aubrey Graham is probably better staying put now and letting bygones be bygones. After all, Universal made this happen. And what’s Kendrick going to do now? Release four albums at once?

Elsewhere on the chart, Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” album from a decade ago is having a Renaissance. I’m not sure why. But coincidentally Paris Jackson — Michael’s daughter– has released a new song produced by Linda Perry called “Teenage Drama.” And it’s very good.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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