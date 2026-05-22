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Family Man: Trump Will Miss Son Don Jr’s Second Wedding This Weekend, Avoiding Time with Grandkids Whose Mother Now Has Cancer

By Roger Friedman

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Donald Trump is such a family man. His first wife is buried on his golf course. His second wife is gagged from speaking and works for him Palm Beach.

Let’s not forget Barron, MIA all the time, locked in the White House basement,

Now Trump says he’s skipping son Don Jr’s wedding to Bettina Anderson, who will be his second wife.

Obviously, Melania doesn’t want to go and Donald won’t go alone to the private island in the Bahamas. He’d have to spend time with Don Jr’s five children. Their mother, Vanessa, announced yesterday she has breast cancer. Trump doesn’t want to get involved with that lot. He’s not the Consoler-in-Chief, after all. (He lacks empathy for everyone.)

Will he play golf? If the weather is good. Otherwise it will be a long day of insane post on the failing Truth Social, which hit another all time low yesterday on the stock exchange.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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