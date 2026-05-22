Family Man: Trump Will Miss Son Don Jr’s Second Wedding This Weekend, Avoiding Time with Grandkids Whose Mother Now Has Cancer

Donald Trump is such a family man. His first wife is buried on his golf course. His second wife is gagged from speaking and works for him Palm Beach.

Let’s not forget Barron, MIA all the time, locked in the White House basement,

Now Trump says he’s skipping son Don Jr’s wedding to Bettina Anderson, who will be his second wife.

Obviously, Melania doesn’t want to go and Donald won’t go alone to the private island in the Bahamas. He’d have to spend time with Don Jr’s five children. Their mother, Vanessa, announced yesterday she has breast cancer. Trump doesn’t want to get involved with that lot. He’s not the Consoler-in-Chief, after all. (He lacks empathy for everyone.)

Will he play golf? If the weather is good. Otherwise it will be a long day of insane post on the failing Truth Social, which hit another all time low yesterday on the stock exchange.