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Return of the Jedi: “The Mandalorian and Grogu” Take $12 Million in Previews, Headed to a Galactic Weekend at Box Office

By Roger Friedman

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The naysayers were proven wrong last night.

The new “Star Wars” movie is a hit, as predicted.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” took in $12 million in previews and is headed to a galactic weekend.

The big screen installment of the TV series should clear $100 million this weekend, and then some.

Pedro Pascal returns as the bounty hunter with his Yoda like buddy Grogu. Sigourney Weaver is the military adviser who dispatches them on their adventure. Martin Scorsese has a hilarious surprise cameo.

Reviews are good for this kind of movie considering bloggers want to kill it just for sport. Audiences are giving “The Mandalorian” 88%.

I do think the holiday weekend will turn out well for them. Disney will be lucky to see bad weather drive people into theaters.

Stay tuned…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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