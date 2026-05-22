Return of the Jedi: “The Mandalorian and Grogu” Take $12 Million in Previews, Headed to a Galactic Weekend at Box Office

The naysayers were proven wrong last night.

The new “Star Wars” movie is a hit, as predicted.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” took in $12 million in previews and is headed to a galactic weekend.

The big screen installment of the TV series should clear $100 million this weekend, and then some.

Pedro Pascal returns as the bounty hunter with his Yoda like buddy Grogu. Sigourney Weaver is the military adviser who dispatches them on their adventure. Martin Scorsese has a hilarious surprise cameo.

Reviews are good for this kind of movie considering bloggers want to kill it just for sport. Audiences are giving “The Mandalorian” 88%.

I do think the holiday weekend will turn out well for them. Disney will be lucky to see bad weather drive people into theaters.

Stay tuned…