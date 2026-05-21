LOL Donald Trump’s Truth Social Stock Now Below 8 Bucks, All Time Low for Garbage Social Media Platform Where Trump Endorses MAGA Candidates

It’s a sad story.

Trump Media stock, which supports TruthSocial, is dying fast.

Today the stock dropped below 8 bucks to $7.95. If you have the certificates at home, you can wallpaper the bathroom with then.

Trump spends all day and night on this abandoned social media platform. He makes cuckoo proclamations and endorses MAGA fire hydrants in political races. He announces wars that aren’t happening, and ends those that never existed.

Meanwhile, the Epstein files are still unreleased because he’s all over them. The Republicans are rejected his $1 billion slush fund payments to criminals, and the Democrats are blocking his $400 million “ballroom” aka bunker for when he won’t turn over the presidency.

And this says nothing about the skyrocketing price of gas and the war in Iran he invented for no reason.

And Truth Social? Let’s see it to go the penny markets, or the Pink Sheets.