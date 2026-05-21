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LOL Donald Trump’s Truth Social Stock Now Below 8 Bucks, All Time Low for Garbage Social Media Platform Where Trump Endorses MAGA Candidates

By Roger Friedman

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It’s a sad story.

Trump Media stock, which supports TruthSocial, is dying fast.

Today the stock dropped below 8 bucks to $7.95. If you have the certificates at home, you can wallpaper the bathroom with then.

Trump spends all day and night on this abandoned social media platform. He makes cuckoo proclamations and endorses MAGA fire hydrants in political races. He announces wars that aren’t happening, and ends those that never existed.

Meanwhile, the Epstein files are still unreleased because he’s all over them. The Republicans are rejected his $1 billion slush fund payments to criminals, and the Democrats are blocking his $400 million “ballroom” aka bunker for when he won’t turn over the presidency.

And this says nothing about the skyrocketing price of gas and the war in Iran he invented for no reason.

And Truth Social? Let’s see it to go the penny markets, or the Pink Sheets.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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