Fake “AI” Songs by Content Creator Starting to Pick Up Millions of Streams on Spotify, Insulting to Real Career Musicians

There’s yet another AI blues record on the iTunes top 10.

“Step by Step in Time” is credited to a “Benny Rivers.”

Benny does not exist. He’s an AI creation, so is the song, the music, the photo.

This is deeply insulting to real R&B and soul/blues musicians who spent their lives making real music that moved hearts and minds, and feet.

“Benny Rivers” joins “Eddie Dalton” and Inga Rose and another newish listing, for a Dust & Harmony.

None of these people are human, they do not exist, they are content creations from a computer.

Dalton is the creation of a guy in Greenville, South Carolina. He may also be the creator of the others. They match his digital signature.

Much of the digital music is being created on a platform called Suno, created itself by four guys in Cambridge–Michael Shulman, Georg Kucsko, Martin Camacho, and Keenan Freyberg.

So far, radio has ignored these “records.” Streaming is iffy although “Benny Rivers” has picked up almost 3 million streams on Spotify. “Eddie Dalton” has around 20 million total. Inga Rose 25 million streams. “She” also has millions of YouTube views.

Spotify and YouTube should not allow these “songs” to appear on their platforms. It’s bad enough that each company is notable for ripping off musicians.

Mark my words– music biz now, movies next. Like, before the end of the year.