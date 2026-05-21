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Fake “AI” Songs by Content Creator Starting to Pick Up Millions of Streams on Spotify, Insulting to Real Career Musicians

By Roger Friedman

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There’s yet another AI blues record on the iTunes top 10.

“Step by Step in Time” is credited to a “Benny Rivers.”

Benny does not exist. He’s an AI creation, so is the song, the music, the photo.

This is deeply insulting to real R&B and soul/blues musicians who spent their lives making real music that moved hearts and minds, and feet.

“Benny Rivers” joins “Eddie Dalton” and Inga Rose and another newish listing, for a Dust & Harmony.

None of these people are human, they do not exist, they are content creations from a computer.

Dalton is the creation of a guy in Greenville, South Carolina. He may also be the creator of the others. They match his digital signature.

Much of the digital music is being created on a platform called Suno, created itself by four guys in Cambridge–Michael Shulman, Georg Kucsko, Martin Camacho, and Keenan Freyberg.

So far, radio has ignored these “records.” Streaming is iffy although “Benny Rivers” has picked up almost 3 million streams on Spotify. “Eddie Dalton” has around 20 million total. Inga Rose 25 million streams. “She” also has millions of YouTube views.

Spotify and YouTube should not allow these “songs” to appear on their platforms. It’s bad enough that each company is notable for ripping off musicians.

Mark my words– music biz now, movies next. Like, before the end of the year.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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