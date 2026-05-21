Springsteen Slams CBS Owners Larry and David Ellison on Colbert for Having to Kiss Trump’s You Know What “to Get What They Want” (Watch)

Bruce Springsteen probably won’t be appearing on any of Larry and David Ellison’s media properties again.

On the penultimate Stephen Colbert Late Show, Springsteen — I guess with the approval of CBS censors — ripped into the Ellisons.

He accused them of “kissing Trump’s a// to get what they want.”

Bruce said Colbert was “the first guy in America to lose his show because the President can’t take a joke.”

His full statement: “I’m here in support tonight for Stephen, because you are the first guy in America who lost his show because we got a president who can’t take a joke, and because Larry and David Ellison feel they need to kiss his ass to get what they want. Stephen, these are small-minded people. They got no idea what the freedoms of this beautiful country are supposed to be about”

The great performer then sang “The Streets of Minneapolis,” in a dramatic, stirring, and poignant farewell to Colbert, who will be sorely missed on national TV every night.

On the same show, Colbert donated $2.5 million to Chef Jose Andres’ World Kitchen from proceeds from Late Show merchandise. A dozen or more celebrities appeared on the show, as well, including Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Amy Sedaris, and former CBS News anchor John Dickerson.