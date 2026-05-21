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Springsteen Slams CBS Owners Larry and David Ellison on Colbert for Having to Kiss Trump’s You Know What “to Get What They Want” (Watch)

By Roger Friedman

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Bruce Springsteen probably won’t be appearing on any of Larry and David Ellison’s media properties again.

On the penultimate Stephen Colbert Late Show, Springsteen — I guess with the approval of CBS censors — ripped into the Ellisons.

He accused them of “kissing Trump’s a// to get what they want.”

Bruce said Colbert was “the first guy in America to lose his show because the President can’t take a joke.”

His full statement: “I’m here in support tonight for Stephen, because you are the first guy in America who lost his show because we got a president who can’t take a joke, and because Larry and David Ellison feel they need to kiss his ass to get what they want. Stephen, these are small-minded people. They got no idea what the freedoms of this beautiful country are supposed to be about”

The great performer then sang “The Streets of Minneapolis,” in a dramatic, stirring, and poignant farewell to Colbert, who will be sorely missed on national TV every night.

On the same show, Colbert donated $2.5 million to Chef Jose Andres’ World Kitchen from proceeds from Late Show merchandise. A dozen or more celebrities appeared on the show, as well, including Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Amy Sedaris, and former CBS News anchor John Dickerson.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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