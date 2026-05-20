Hi Hi Hi: Paul McCartney’s “SNL” Show with Will Ferrell As Host Had Over 5 Million Viewers, Second Highest Episode of Season

This past week’s “Saturday Night Live” season finale was a smash hit.

With Will Ferrell as host and Paul McCartney as musical guest, “SNL” scored 5.3 million same day viewers.

That’s second only the 5.4 million who watched Cher and Ariana Grande on the Christmas show.

The number doesn’t take in online or streaming.

I can’t say I’m surprised. The combo of Ferrell and McCartney was as good as it gets. Plus, Paul playing three songs on the show was so unusual, and his performance of “Band on the Run” was historic.

Hopefully, this is a good sign for McCartney’s May 29th album release for “The Boys of Dungeon Place.” His millions of fans are ready to buy, download, and stream. If this is his final studio album, “Boys” will be a win.

