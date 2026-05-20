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New York Magazine Sold to a Murdoch Again, 30 Years After Rupert Owned Now Son James Buys 50% of Parent Company: Everything Old Is New Again

By Roger Friedman

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New York Magazine is back in the hands of a Murdoch.

From the mid 70s til 1991, Rupert Murdoch owned the weekly crown jewel of New York media. You can’t imagine how important New York was then, before the internet. Everyone in town read it.

But Rupert’s ownership was not so pleasant and there was great relief when he sold it.

Now, 35 years later, meet the new boss. Will he be the same as the old boss?

Son James Murdoch has purchased 50% of Vox Media, which owns New York. James gets the magazine, the website, and the podcast. James is like Michael Corleone trying to go legit. With his family trust, he also owns the Tribeca Film Festival.

The younger Murdoch says he’ll be “hands off” with New York, and maybe he will at first. This will be a developing story. James knows that if he starts injecting New York with the wild ravings of the NY Post or Fox News, not only will he called out on it, the remaining readers will exit. Just look at CBS News. Ratings have cratered since the right wingers have taken over.

This could be the beginning of a triumphant new era, or another slide to the exits. Let’s hope for the first!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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