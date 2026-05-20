New York Magazine Sold to a Murdoch Again, 30 Years After Rupert Owned Now Son James Buys 50% of Parent Company: Everything Old Is New Again

New York Magazine is back in the hands of a Murdoch.

From the mid 70s til 1991, Rupert Murdoch owned the weekly crown jewel of New York media. You can’t imagine how important New York was then, before the internet. Everyone in town read it.

But Rupert’s ownership was not so pleasant and there was great relief when he sold it.

Now, 35 years later, meet the new boss. Will he be the same as the old boss?

Son James Murdoch has purchased 50% of Vox Media, which owns New York. James gets the magazine, the website, and the podcast. James is like Michael Corleone trying to go legit. With his family trust, he also owns the Tribeca Film Festival.

The younger Murdoch says he’ll be “hands off” with New York, and maybe he will at first. This will be a developing story. James knows that if he starts injecting New York with the wild ravings of the NY Post or Fox News, not only will he called out on it, the remaining readers will exit. Just look at CBS News. Ratings have cratered since the right wingers have taken over.

This could be the beginning of a triumphant new era, or another slide to the exits. Let’s hope for the first!