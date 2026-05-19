Billy Joel Says No Thanks to Long Ago Manager’s Plan to Make a Movie About Him

Billy Joel says no thanks to a long ago ex manager

Someone named Irving Mazur says he’s making a movie about Billy’s early years without permission

Billy’s spokesperson Claire Mercuri says: “Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel’s life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project. Billy Joel has not authorized or supported this project in any capacity, and any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided.”

Got that? Bald faced exploitation. Not happening Irv! You thought you were a big shot, didn’t ya?