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UPDATE: Donald Trump’s Stock Supporting His Truth Social Platform Falls to Another New Low, Teeters On Going Below $8

By Roger Friedman

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Even the investors who were holding on to Truth Social stock seem to be getting out.

DOnald Trump’s Trump Media stock closed at another all time on Tuesday, finishing at 8 bucks.

The stock was down 3.26% for the day.

Truth Social is full of fabrications and attacks on Trump’s enemies. It’s a cesspool that no normal person reads or pays any attention to. The stock started out $17 and is now worthless.

But will investors acknowledge they’ve been had? Probably not. MAGA is ferociously compartmentalized in its approach to reality. Even as Trump personally reaps billions from various illegal deals, his followers are happy to go without gas or food — and blame it all on Joe Biden.

These people deserve what they get.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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