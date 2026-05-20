UPDATE: Donald Trump’s Stock Supporting His Truth Social Platform Falls to Another New Low, Teeters On Going Below $8

Even the investors who were holding on to Truth Social stock seem to be getting out.

DOnald Trump’s Trump Media stock closed at another all time on Tuesday, finishing at 8 bucks.

The stock was down 3.26% for the day.

Truth Social is full of fabrications and attacks on Trump’s enemies. It’s a cesspool that no normal person reads or pays any attention to. The stock started out $17 and is now worthless.

But will investors acknowledge they’ve been had? Probably not. MAGA is ferociously compartmentalized in its approach to reality. Even as Trump personally reaps billions from various illegal deals, his followers are happy to go without gas or food — and blame it all on Joe Biden.

These people deserve what they get.