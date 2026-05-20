Flashback: I Told You About Taylor Swift Coming to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Back on March 9th Just in Case Page Six Forgot

I told you on March 9th that Taylor Swift would be performing at the Songwriters Hall of Fame next month– on June 11th.

Page Six doesn’t seem to have gotten that information, so I’m re-upping it for them and for everyone.

There was some worry that Swift was getting married on June 13th, two days later. How could a prospective bride pull all this off? You know, Taylor can do anything. She’s the original multi-tasker. Whenever she gets married, she could make an album that day!