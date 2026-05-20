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Flashback: I Told You About Taylor Swift Coming to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Back on March 9th Just in Case Page Six Forgot

By Roger Friedman
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

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I told you on March 9th that Taylor Swift would be performing at the Songwriters Hall of Fame next month– on June 11th.

Page Six doesn’t seem to have gotten that information, so I’m re-upping it for them and for everyone.

There was some worry that Swift was getting married on June 13th, two days later. How could a prospective bride pull all this off? You know, Taylor can do anything. She’s the original multi-tasker. Whenever she gets married, she could make an album that day!

Taylor Swift Wedding: She’s Set for Songwriters Hall of Fame Show June 11th, Planners are Wondering if She’ll Go Down the Aisle Next

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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