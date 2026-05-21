Thomas Mesereau 2026 Interview: “If you take allegations against Michael Jackson and look at them through a microscope, nothing holds up”

Michael Jackson’s defense attorney from 2005, Thomas Mesereau, is erudite and exact on Australia’s “60 Minutes” this week.

Mesereau’s brilliant defense of Jackson in 2005 led to a verdict of not guilty on all counts in the famed trial. Mesereau still defends Michael, and eviscerates those who’ve turned against Jackson for money after his death. Mesereau is particularly brutal on the subject of Wade Robson, who staunchly defended Michael in the 2005 trial, then accused the singer well after his death of abusing him and sued for millions.

Mesereau insists: “If you take allegations against Michael Jackson and look at them through a microscope, nothing holds up.”