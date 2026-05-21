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Thomas Mesereau 2026 Interview: “If you take allegations against Michael Jackson and look at them through a microscope, nothing holds up”

By Roger Friedman

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Michael Jackson’s defense attorney from 2005, Thomas Mesereau, is erudite and exact on Australia’s “60 Minutes” this week.

Mesereau’s brilliant defense of Jackson in 2005 led to a verdict of not guilty on all counts in the famed trial. Mesereau still defends Michael, and eviscerates those who’ve turned against Jackson for money after his death. Mesereau is particularly brutal on the subject of Wade Robson, who staunchly defended Michael in the 2005 trial, then accused the singer well after his death of abusing him and sued for millions.

Mesereau insists: “If you take allegations against Michael Jackson and look at them through a microscope, nothing holds up.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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