UPDATE: Paul McCartney Sings Stephen Colbert Off the Air with All Star Version of “Hello Goodbye” After Final Interview

As expected, Paul McCartney sang Stephen Colbert off the air tonight.

He helped Colbert close out his 11 year run with an all star version of “Hello Goodbye” featuring Elvis Costello, Jon Batiste, and a phalanx of musicians.

The final Colbert also included a sketch with the other late night show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver which they obviously taped earlier in the week. Neil Degrasse Tyson was also involved, in a convoluted business about space and worm holes.

Colbert’s unfailing graciousness got him through the extended episode, with Donald Trump’s name and likeness never mentioned or shown. It was a classy ending.

Keep refreshing for clips…

#StephenColbert ends "The Late Show" after two decades by playing “Hello, Goodbye” with Paul McCartney. (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/w87SHkyclN — Variety (@Variety) May 22, 2026

Stephen Colbert asked Paul McCartney who was cuter, him as a younger man and Paul Mescal. Paul joked that he was cuter, but then said that Mescal is very cute, May 21 2026 pic.twitter.com/TMOvCuFCgo — DIÁRIO DOS BEATLES (@Diario_Beatles) May 22, 2026