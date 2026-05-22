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UPDATE: Paul McCartney Sings Stephen Colbert Off the Air with All Star Version of “Hello Goodbye” After Final Interview

By Roger Friedman

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As expected, Paul McCartney sang Stephen Colbert off the air tonight.

He helped Colbert close out his 11 year run with an all star version of “Hello Goodbye” featuring Elvis Costello, Jon Batiste, and a phalanx of musicians.

The final Colbert also included a sketch with the other late night show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver which they obviously taped earlier in the week. Neil Degrasse Tyson was also involved, in a convoluted business about space and worm holes.

Colbert’s unfailing graciousness got him through the extended episode, with Donald Trump’s name and likeness never mentioned or shown. It was a classy ending.

Keep refreshing for clips…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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