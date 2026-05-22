Bonus: Watch Colbert Finale Extra with Jon Batiste and Paul McCartney — on Trumpet! — Play “When the Saints Go Marching In”

Paul McCartney on trumpet! Jon Batiste leading the band!
After the “Colbert” finale was over, the whole gang led the audience in “When the Saints Go Marching in.”
Of course, afterwards, all the celebs we saw on screen went to an after party down in the Flatiron District. Stephen must have quite a headache this morning!
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