amFAR Cannes on Thursday at the Hotel duCap Eden Roc in Antibes was a D list affair, D for desultory.

The performers were Lizzo, Robbie Williams, and Zara Larsson. Robin Thicke was present but it’s unclear if he performed his purloined Marvin Gaye song, “Blurred Lines.” People would rather hear the original, Gaye’s “Got to Give It Up.”

Long gone are the days of Elton John and other superstars who performed at this event when it was meaningful.

If you have to hire Robin Thicke, you know you’re in trouble.

This left people wondering, Where was Sombr? The 20 year old New York popstar has been the talk of the music industry for over a h once year. He was nominated for Grammys, sells out shows, and has big hits like “Back to Friends,” and “12 to 12.”

Sombr would have been an easy booking, you’d think. Both of his parents work for amFAR. Mom Bennah Serfaty is the publicity director for eons. Dad Andy Boose, who also manages his son, has been putting on the amFAR event for as many eons. Couldn’t he have gotten Sombr at a discount?

Alas, amFAR Cannes — which was once a hot ticket — looked like a dreary echo of itself. Sharon Stone, of course, is long gone. Rami Malek might have been the biggest star. There was almost no one of note who’d been at the festival. Stars who were in town — like Penelope Cruz– were absent. Aside from Heidi Klum and Eva Longoria, it’s hard to say who was actually in attendance. The pictures are of people you’ve never heard of!

Despite this lack of star power, amFAR execs are still raking it in. Here’ s a snapshot from their 2024 tax filing: