Friday, May 22, 2026
Donate
Television

Stephen Colbert Goes Out on Top with 6.74 Million Viewers Watching His Finale, Way Above the Average 2.60 of His Final Season

By Roger Friedman

Share

Stephen Colbert went out on top last night.

His season finale scored 6.74 million viewers, way above his average 2.6 million.

It didn’t hurt that both Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon showed re-runs out of respect for him. They also appeared on Colbert’s show.

Other guests included Paul McCartney, Jon Batiste, Elton John and a miscellaneous group in the audience including Ryan Reynolds and Tim Meadows from “SNL.” The latter trained at Second City in Chicago with Colbert years ago.

The show was extended by a half-hour for the occasion. It wasn’t necessary. The additional time was wasted on a long, boring bit about time warps and wormholes with Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

But the two final musical numbers — one an Elvis Costello song performed by the singer, Colbert, and Jon Batiste — and Paul McCartney’s big all star finish of “Hello, Goodbye” — were poignant and moving. Even more so was McCartney turning off the lights at the Ed Sullivan Theater 62 years after the Beatles performed on its stage.

The final moment was a sweet touch. A spotlight shined on a little glass snow globe a la the ending of “St. Elsewhere,” in which autistic Tommy imagined the whole series.

Byron Allen leases the time starting next week for his “Comics Unleashed.” The ratings won’t be very high, but CBS doesn’t care. They just wanted Colbert silenced from attacking Donald Trump every night. Trump agreed, gloating today on his failing social media. No can wait until he’s gone and maybe some sense and sensibility will return.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com