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Watch Barbra Streisand Accept Her Palme d’Or from the Cannes Film Festival by Video: “Merci beaucoup and Vive La Cinema!”

By Roger Friedman

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Barbra Streisand cannes-celled her trip to the Cannes Film Festival because of a knee injury.

But she sent a video for the closing ceremony, where she was awarded an honorary Palme d’Or for her contribution to cinema.

Isabelle Huppert introduced her after a clip reel highlighting Streisand’s career.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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