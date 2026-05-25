Jacob Elordi Exits “Euphoria” For Good, Just as He Told Us He Would Months Ago, But Will He Be The Next James Bond? (Spoilers Ahead)

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Jacob Elordi is done with HBO’s “Euphoria.”

On Sunday night, his character, Nate, was killed off by a snake bite. Nate also happened to be buried alive in a coffin.

Yes, we have gone a long way from the first two seasons of “Euphoria.” It’s become grim, violent, soft core porn.

But wait — Elordi told me at the opening of his movie, “Frankenstein,” that he was finished playing Nate. Someone asked if “Euphoria” would continue beyond this new season and he replied, “Not with me.”

Elordi is a movie star now. After “Frankenstein,” he appeared in Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” with Margot Robbie. He’s off and running.

Meantime, Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie has had an X rated season on “Euphoria.” Who knows if she’ll live past the May 31st finale?

And Zendaya? She’s not coming back, either. She was just in “The Drama,” and has “Spider Man,” and “Dune,” and who knows what next. Her Rue, as they say, is at a dead end.

So Elordi’s exit is not a surprise.

Maybe the bigger question is, Will he play the next James Bond?

Some time ago I wrote that it looked like he had the famed role locked up. That was the chatter during the winter, when the “Frankenstein” Oscar nomination made him the talk of the town.

But now I’m told definitively that Elordi will NOT appear as the next 007. The biggest stumbling block? “He’s too tall,” says an insider. At six-foot-five, his James Bond would stand out in a crowd. That’s the reason I was given.

Well, Sean Connery was six-foot-two. But, of course, three inches could make a difference. And Daniel Craig is five-ten. Bond did shrink over the years. Both Callum Turner — a name we hear bandied about all the time — and Henry Cavill — who would be a natural — are six-one.

In any case, my source says, emphatically, “Jacob Elordi is not playing James Bond.”

BTW, Elordi said in a post-episode podcast last night that the coffin Nate died in was “cozy” and that the snake was very friendly.

Next up for the tall man: Ridley Scott’s “The Dog Stars.” Followed by years and years of hits, I’m sure.