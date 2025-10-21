Exclusive: Jacob Elordi — Brilliant in “Frankenstein” — Confirms Run in HBO’s “Euphoria” is Done After This Season

I met Jacob Elordi last night at the premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein.”

He’s brilliant in the film as the Monster, and will be getting plenty of awards attention and raves.

Elordi, 28, made a splash in the movie “Saltburn” a couple of years ago. Next up is “Wuthering Heights.” He’s on the rumored shortlist for playing James Bond.

So what about “Euphoria,” the HBO show that changed his life? He’s just returned and wrapped Season Three.

Is that it? He told me: “For me it is. I don’t know what they’ll do next.”

Elordi, Zendaya, and Sydney Sweeney have all become movie stars because of “Euphoria.” They’re also all much too old to play high school students anymore.

Elordi — charming and articulate in person, and very tall — led me to believe all three are done with Sam Levinson’s Emmy winning TV series.

A reboot with new, younger cast members? Why not?

I did ask Elordi about his TV dad, played by Eric Dane. Dane — who did Emmy level work on the series — was diagnosed with ALS a few months ago and is now battling the disease bravely.

“He’s my heart,” Jacob said, seriously. We are all rooting for Eric Dane. God bless him.

When you see Elordi in “Frankenstein,” you’ll know what the fuss is all about. He’s the real deal. We’re going to be seeing him for a long time.