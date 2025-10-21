Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Exclusive: Jacob Elordi — Brilliant in “Frankenstein” — Confirms Run in HBO’s “Euphoria” is Done After This Season

By Roger Friedman

Share

I met Jacob Elordi last night at the premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein.”

He’s brilliant in the film as the Monster, and will be getting plenty of awards attention and raves.

Elordi, 28, made a splash in the movie “Saltburn” a couple of years ago. Next up is “Wuthering Heights.” He’s on the rumored shortlist for playing James Bond.

So what about “Euphoria,” the HBO show that changed his life? He’s just returned and wrapped Season Three.

Is that it? He told me: “For me it is. I don’t know what they’ll do next.”

Elordi, Zendaya, and Sydney Sweeney have all become movie stars because of “Euphoria.” They’re also all much too old to play high school students anymore.

Elordi — charming and articulate in person, and very tall — led me to believe all three are done with Sam Levinson’s Emmy winning TV series.

A reboot with new, younger cast members? Why not?

I did ask Elordi about his TV dad, played by Eric Dane. Dane — who did Emmy level work on the series — was diagnosed with ALS a few months ago and is now battling the disease bravely.

“He’s my heart,” Jacob said, seriously. We are all rooting for Eric Dane. God bless him.

When you see Elordi in “Frankenstein,” you’ll know what the fuss is all about. He’s the real deal. We’re going to be seeing him for a long time.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com