The “Melania” Box Office Drop Is Here as Infomercial Drops 27% on Wednesday, “Bulk” Ticket Buys Ebb

By Roger Friedman

The party is over for “Melania.”

Brett Ratner’s infomercial about the hollow First Lady dropped 27% on Wednesday from Tuesday.

It’s a jolt to see the $1.2 million Tuesday jump fall to $819K.

But it was predictable considering theaters are absent of humans even though tickets have been sold in red states particularly in the South.

However the tickets have been purchased, there’s a limit to how much Republican party operatives can spend on this nonsense. Even they have to eat Donald Trump’s overpriced supermarket food.

This afternoon there was a stiff breeze blowing through movie theaters in Palm Beach and Dallas, where the $75 million “Melania” has shown taken seats that were often unoccupied. No one’s there now not even ghosts.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

