The “Melania” Box Office Drop Is Here as Infomercial Drops 27% on Wednesday, “Bulk” Ticket Buys Ebb

The party is over for “Melania.”

Brett Ratner’s infomercial about the hollow First Lady dropped 27% on Wednesday from Tuesday.

It’s a jolt to see the $1.2 million Tuesday jump fall to $819K.

But it was predictable considering theaters are absent of humans even though tickets have been sold in red states particularly in the South.

However the tickets have been purchased, there’s a limit to how much Republican party operatives can spend on this nonsense. Even they have to eat Donald Trump’s overpriced supermarket food.

This afternoon there was a stiff breeze blowing through movie theaters in Palm Beach and Dallas, where the $75 million “Melania” has shown taken seats that were often unoccupied. No one’s there now not even ghosts.