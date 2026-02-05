Thursday, February 5, 2026
Amazon Doubles Down on Failing "Melania" Movie, Adds 225 Theaters Even Though Most of 1,778 Are Empty

By Roger Friedman

This is quite unusual.

“Melania” is already playing in 1,778 theaters. Most showings are totally empty or show one or two seats sold.

Nevertheless, Amazon/MGM is adding 225 theaters tomorrow.

That will bring the total to 2,003.

“Melania” has a rating of 5 on Rotten Tomatoes. On the audience score, there are hundreds of fake reviews.

Plus, most everyone will be watching the Super Bowl on Sunday.

So why add theaters? WTF is really going on here?

Plus, the popcorn bucket arrived by UPS. I paid 30 bucks for it. It’s very flimsy, made out of thin plastic, and small compared to those for other movies. It will be of fun use in the bathroom.

Very sad.

Back to the theaters: this will take a village, but anyone seeing a movie in the same complex as “Melania,” please stick your head inside and see if anyone is sitting there.

Is it possible to buy blocks of tickets and not use them? Yes. That’s what I think is happening. Someone is doing it. All I see are empty seat maps.

