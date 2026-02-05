Bad Bunny vs. Kid Rock Record Sales for Last Year Would Be a 2 Second Knockout in a Ring: 6.4 Million vs. 408K

Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl half time show on Sunday.

That’s on NBC.

Over on YouTube, Erika Kirk — the Merry Widow — is presenting Kid Rock and a bunch of nobodies for her “alternative” half time show.

No mind that Kid Rock sings about being attracted to underage girls. Erika’s Turning Point crowd will sing a long.

But let’s look at the basic tale of the tape. Which artist will have a bigger impact this Sunday?

From January 1st 2025 through today, Bad Bunny has sold 6.4 million equivalent albums. That’s 13 months.

Over his whole career, Bunny has logged 32. million in sales.

Kid Rock — who Carson Daly once told me Kid Rock was his “best friend” — sold just 408,000 albums in that same period. Over his career lifetime — two decades or more — Kid Rock’s sales total 5.7 million.

Should be a lot of fun. The Bunny is going to munch on the redneck from Detroit. Also, we’re going to know the viewing numbers for the Turning Point show instantly. What a moment that will be!