Trump Posts Racist Video Showing Obamas as Laughing Monkeys — Same Thing Roseanne Barr Lost Her Career Over

Donald Trump has reached a new low.

Overnight he posted a video depicting former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, as laughing monkeys.

He should be impeached immediately and removed from office instantly.

How could any MAGA or Trump backer not be disgusted by this video?

A known racist who often exclaims how much “black people love me” has sunk as low as you can get.

Interestingly, something similar led to the end of the career of comedian Roseanne Barr. In May 2018, Barr tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, who is Black and was born in Iran, was a product of the “Muslim Brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj”.

There so much public outrage that Barr’s TV show was cancelled and so was she. ABC fired her, and she is a pariah to this day.

Will there be that kind of outrage now? Even if Trump has removed the video from his Truth Social, enough of his 11 million followers saw it. Many of them downloaded or copied. He will live with this stain forever, and well into his posthumous years.

Calling him human feces isn’t enough. He must be destroyed politically and socially. His children, grandchildren, and all supporters must be shunned unless they speak out against him.

And PS there is no excuse for this, none.