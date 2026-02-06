Friday, February 6, 2026
Donate
MediaPolitics

Trump Posts Racist Video Showing Obamas as Laughing Monkeys — Same Thing Roseanne Barr Lost Her Career Over

By Roger Friedman

Share

Donald Trump has reached a new low.

Overnight he posted a video depicting former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, as laughing monkeys.

He should be impeached immediately and removed from office instantly.

How could any MAGA or Trump backer not be disgusted by this video?

A known racist who often exclaims how much “black people love me” has sunk as low as you can get.

Interestingly, something similar led to the end of the career of comedian Roseanne Barr. In May 2018, Barr tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, who is Black and was born in Iran, was a product of the “Muslim Brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj”.

There so much public outrage that Barr’s TV show was cancelled and so was she. ABC fired her, and she is a pariah to this day.

Will there be that kind of outrage now? Even if Trump has removed the video from his Truth Social, enough of his 11 million followers saw it. Many of them downloaded or copied. He will live with this stain forever, and well into his posthumous years.

Calling him human feces isn’t enough. He must be destroyed politically and socially. His children, grandchildren, and all supporters must be shunned unless they speak out against him.

And PS there is no excuse for this, none.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com