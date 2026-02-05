Paul Simon Post-Retirement Follows Cher, The Who By Adding New Tour Dates Years After He Quits

I love Paul Simon, but I do have to laugh at this point.

I know I went to his final show at Madison Square Garden in September 2018. He said he was done with touring with two shows there, and the last at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.

But Simon has turned into Cher, or The Who, each of whom loved doing farewell tours. I think Cher is still doing them.

Now Paul has announced a whole new slate of shows beginning in April. He plays Forest Hills on July 8th. God bless.

So there is no sound of silence. His hearing has improved — the reason given when he retired — and he’s probably bored at home. Why not get out there? His song catalog is unparalleled. He’s a musical genius.

It’s too bad he won’t include Art Garfunkel. The angelic singer just performed at Clive Davis’s pre-Grammy dinner and brought the house down with “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Neither of them has their original voice, but the intent is there. Audiences embrace both of them.

Paul Simon 2026 Tour Dates:

April 9 – Prague – Congress Centre

April 10 – Prague – Congress Centre

April 12 – Prague – Congress Centre

April 15 – Berlin – Uber Eats Music Hall

April 16 – Berlin – Uber Eats Music Hall

April 18 – Copenhagen – Falconer Centre

April 19 – Copenhagen – Falconer Centre

April 22 – Amsterdam – AFAS Live

April 24 – Amsterdam – AFAS Live

April 25 – Amsterdam – AFAS Live

April 27 – Brussels – BOZAR

April 28 – Brussels – BOZAR

April 30 – Brussels – BOZAR

May 3 – Paris – Grand Rex

May 4 – Paris – Grand Rex

May 7 – Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena

May 9 – Glasgow – Armadillo

May 10 – Glasgow – Armadillo

May 13 – London – Royal Albert Hall

May 14 – London – Royal Albert Hall

May 17 – London – Palladium

May 18 – London – Palladium

May 20 – Dublin – 3Arena

June 4 – Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater

June 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

June 9 – San Diego, CA – Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

June 12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 16 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

June 18 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

June 20 – Rochester Mills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater

June 23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

June 25 – Toronto, CA – RBC Amphitheater

June 27 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood

June 30 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

July 3 – Bethel Woods, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 5 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

July 8 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

July 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 13 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

July 15 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheatre

July 17 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia

July 18 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia