Paul Simon Post-Retirement Follows Cher, The Who By Adding New Tour Dates Years After He Quits

I love Paul Simon, but I do have to laugh at this point.
I know I went to his final show at Madison Square Garden in September 2018. He said he was done with touring with two shows there, and the last at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.
But Simon has turned into Cher, or The Who, each of whom loved doing farewell tours. I think Cher is still doing them.
Now Paul has announced a whole new slate of shows beginning in April. He plays Forest Hills on July 8th. God bless.
So there is no sound of silence. His hearing has improved — the reason given when he retired — and he’s probably bored at home. Why not get out there? His song catalog is unparalleled. He’s a musical genius.
It’s too bad he won’t include Art Garfunkel. The angelic singer just performed at Clive Davis’s pre-Grammy dinner and brought the house down with “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Neither of them has their original voice, but the intent is there. Audiences embrace both of them.
Paul Simon 2026 Tour Dates:
April 9 – Prague – Congress Centre
April 10 – Prague – Congress Centre
April 12 – Prague – Congress Centre
April 15 – Berlin – Uber Eats Music Hall
April 16 – Berlin – Uber Eats Music Hall
April 18 – Copenhagen – Falconer Centre
April 19 – Copenhagen – Falconer Centre
April 22 – Amsterdam – AFAS Live
April 24 – Amsterdam – AFAS Live
April 25 – Amsterdam – AFAS Live
April 27 – Brussels – BOZAR
April 28 – Brussels – BOZAR
April 30 – Brussels – BOZAR
May 3 – Paris – Grand Rex
May 4 – Paris – Grand Rex
May 7 – Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena
May 9 – Glasgow – Armadillo
May 10 – Glasgow – Armadillo
May 13 – London – Royal Albert Hall
May 14 – London – Royal Albert Hall
May 17 – London – Palladium
May 18 – London – Palladium
May 20 – Dublin – 3Arena
June 4 – Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater
June 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
June 9 – San Diego, CA – Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
June 12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 16 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
June 18 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion
June 20 – Rochester Mills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater
June 23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
June 25 – Toronto, CA – RBC Amphitheater
June 27 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood
June 30 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
July 3 – Bethel Woods, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 5 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center
July 8 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
July 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 13 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
July 15 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheatre
July 17 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia
July 18 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia