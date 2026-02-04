Thursday, February 5, 2026
Savannah Guthrie, Siblings Post Urgent Emotional Video About Their Missing Mom, Nancy: “Her health, her heart, is fragile”

By Roger Friedman

Savannah Guthrie and her sister and brother have posted an emotional video about their missing mother, Nancy.

I cannot imagine the pain they’re in. How could anyone do this to an innocent 84 year old woman? Or her family? I got to know Savannah twenty years ago when we were both covering the Michael Jackson trial in Santa Maria, California. She’s always been so lovely, gracious, and smart. This whole thing is insane. And cruel.

Savannah says in the video: “She’s 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, and she needs it not to suffer. We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen.”

Nancy Guthrie raised her family as a single mom after her husband died young. She’s a church goer, a beacon of her community. God help the person or people who have abducted her. But for now, the main thing is to get her home safely.

