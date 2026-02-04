Wednesday, February 4, 2026
CBS Evening News Ratings Drop by 400K Viewers, Down 600K From A Year Ago as Tony Dokoupil-Bari Weiss Sputter

By Roger Friedman

People are not watching the CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil.

Last week CBS News PR says the ratings were 4.5 million. That’s down from 4.9 mil the week before.

It’s also down from 5.13 million exactly one year ago.

CBS says the key age demo is up somehow, but in reality it’s also down.

Producer Bari Weiss is doing to CBS News what Donald Trump did to the Kennedy Center. Unfortunately, CBS can’t suspend the Evening News for two years to install marble seat rests.

Absolutely no one is taking the Dokoupil broadcast seriously, especially after all the negative press for him, Weiss, and the overall management of the network.

Interesting to note that after all the Weiss CBS fawning over Donald Trump, he’s doing his Super Bowl interview with Tom Llamas on NBC. Llamas had better go hard on Trump — as a journalist he’s risking his career at this point.

