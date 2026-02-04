Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Donate
BusinessMovies

Tuesday Box Office: “Melania” Gets Smallest Increase of Any Studio Film Even with Manipulated Ticket Sales

By Roger Friedman

Share

Tuesday is always a big day for mid week movie sales. Especially for “adult” movies.

Yesterday, all of the studio films had big increases from Monday’s ticket sales. Except for “Melania.”

The Brett Ratner infomercial rose just 27%. Everything else went up between 70 and 80 percent including “Send Help” and even “Shelter.”

The only other decline was for the self-distributed “Iron Lung.”

“Melania” is also the subject of speculation about its overall ticket sales. There are many offers for group sales, and possible sales of tickets for audience members who don’t show up — they’re just buying tickets online but not actually going to theaters or sitting through the panned film.

Indeed, none of the “Melania” ticket sales make sense. The only shows with sales are senior citizen discount screenings in the afternoons, and in the South or red states.

But all that may be over. Today, the 4:35pm show in Palm Beach is empty. See below.

 

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com