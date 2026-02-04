Tuesday Box Office: “Melania” Gets Smallest Increase of Any Studio Film Even with Manipulated Ticket Sales

Tuesday is always a big day for mid week movie sales. Especially for “adult” movies.

Yesterday, all of the studio films had big increases from Monday’s ticket sales. Except for “Melania.”

The Brett Ratner infomercial rose just 27%. Everything else went up between 70 and 80 percent including “Send Help” and even “Shelter.”

The only other decline was for the self-distributed “Iron Lung.”

“Melania” is also the subject of speculation about its overall ticket sales. There are many offers for group sales, and possible sales of tickets for audience members who don’t show up — they’re just buying tickets online but not actually going to theaters or sitting through the panned film.

Indeed, none of the “Melania” ticket sales make sense. The only shows with sales are senior citizen discount screenings in the afternoons, and in the South or red states.

But all that may be over. Today, the 4:35pm show in Palm Beach is empty. See below.