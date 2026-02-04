Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Sheriff Says No Suspects in Case, Please Stop Posting False Accusations

By Roger Friedman

Sheriff Chris Nanos says there are still no suspects in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping.

He says there are no suspects or persons of interest.

Nanos is responding to one internet report making it seem like Savannah Guthrie’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, is the main person of interest.

Cioni, 50, is a respected and much loved school teacher in Tuscon. He’s also in a rock band. Unfortunately, he has a big scraggly beard that makes him look like Charles Manson. But that doesn’t make him a kidnapper.

Cioni and wife Annie Guthrie moved almost a year ago to a $650,000 home near Nancy to be closer to her. They’re carrying big mortgage — $350,000 — a school teacher, but we can imagine they had help from Savannah.

This is a horrifying and frustrating case. Who would pick on this woman? It’s unforgivable no matter what happens.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

