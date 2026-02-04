Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Sheriff Says No Suspects in Case, Please Stop Posting False Accusations

Sheriff Chris Nanos says there are still no suspects in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping.

He says there are no suspects or persons of interest.

Nanos is responding to one internet report making it seem like Savannah Guthrie’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, is the main person of interest.

Cioni, 50, is a respected and much loved school teacher in Tuscon. He’s also in a rock band. Unfortunately, he has a big scraggly beard that makes him look like Charles Manson. But that doesn’t make him a kidnapper.

Cioni and wife Annie Guthrie moved almost a year ago to a $650,000 home near Nancy to be closer to her. They’re carrying big mortgage — $350,000 — a school teacher, but we can imagine they had help from Savannah.

This is a horrifying and frustrating case. Who would pick on this woman? It’s unforgivable no matter what happens.