Timothee Chalamet Gets Serious for the Oscars, Stops Dressing Like a Clown, Wearing “Marty Supreme” Merch

I advised this weeks ago.

But now it’s clear Timothee Chalamet has cleaned up his act for his Oscar campaign.

Timmy is no longer wearing the obnoxious “Marty Supreme” merch that went wild in December.

In Paris, at the movie’s premiere, he wore a suit (with ridiculous baggy pants).

At the pop up store selling the merch, he sported a regular windbreaker and jeans.

No beanies, no ping pong balls, no “Marty Supreme” jackets.

A lot of people must realize they wasted a lot of money on those jackets, which now sell for fifty bucks on ebay.

Chalamet was never going to get an Oscar if he continued to dress like a clown.

Now, if he’ll listen, get a good tailor for the Oscar suit.

Timothée Chalamet attends the premiere of the film "MARTY SUPREME" at the Grand Rex in Paris. pic.twitter.com/Z1zv6JLam8 — ˙ JOŚḤUÁ ĆASŤELLÁS .⋆ (@Chalamet96Fan) February 4, 2026